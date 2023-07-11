LG minister inaugurates project for beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI-Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, alongwith Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated a project of beautification and improvement of Shahrah-e-Faisal.

A series of development and beautification work would be carried out under a Rs195.71 million project on the 18-km long major artery From Jinnah International Airport to Hotel Metropole for improving the environment, facilities for pedestrian movement, landscaping and artistic works and designs.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while speaking, on the occasion, said that the project was aimed at the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal so that visitors, both international and local, entering Karachi through the major artery have a better look at the metropolis. The minister said that the Sindh government under the leadership of CM Murad Ali Shah was working day and night to materialise Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of development, welfare and improvement. He said that all the concerned departments of the Sindh government and city government as well as the cantonments and CAA were on a single page and work with coordination to complete the project and achieve desired objectives.

Nasir Shah said that the PPP Sindh government was carrying out hundreds of development projects across the province and particularly in the provincial capital to ensure better facilities for the people and to resolve their problems. Sindh government had completed record projects despite natural calamities and non-cooperation of the previous PTI federal government, he claimed, adding that number of completed projects was higher than any other province of Pakistan.

Nasir Shah said that all the concerned departments and civic agencies exhibited remarkable performance on Eid-ul-Azha and ensured cleanliness and sanitation in Karachi during all the days of Eid.

He appealed media to portray the positive developments taking place besides highlighting the issues and problems of the people so that a positive image of Karachi could be highlighted across the world. Responding to a media query, Nasir Shah said that the people of Karachi had given mandate to PPP in local government elections and now all the LG bodies across the province were empowered to carry out development works and resolve the problems of the public at the grass root level.

All the civic bodies including KDA, LDA, MDA, and water board were under the supervision of mayor Karachi to ensure better service delivery to people of the metropolis, he said, adding that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed for empowerment of LG bodies and authority was delegated to elected representatives.

Nasir Shah said that PPP has strengthened its vote bank in Sindh through record development and welfare works and in the next general elections PPP would not only sweep the entire Sindh province but it would also get success in Punjab, Balochistan and Khaibar Pakhtunkhwa. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, speaking on the occasion, said that a longstanding demand of people has been met by launching the project for the beautification and improvement of Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi is a city of lights and enlightened people and the Sindh government was committed to highlighting its positive perspective, he said, adding that the project would be completed at the earliest.

Storm drains were constructed across the Shahrah-e-Faisal, all the party flags were removed from the major artery while wall chalking and graffiti would also be removed to beautify the road, he informed.

Murtaza Wahab said that remarkable work was done on Eid-ul-Azha and during the recent spell of monsoon rains with close coordination of all the relevant departments and agencies. Over 50 storm drains of the city were cleaned before the rains and garbage was shifted to landfill sites in a coordinated manner, he said, adding that some mischievous people were throwing sacks and stones in the drains to choke the sewerage system. They must think about the people of the city and should avoid doing such acts, he stressed and urged all the stakeholders to work for the betterment of the city.

PPP was determined to resolve all the issues of Karachi and people would see development taking place in the city, he vowed and added that PPP was also working to resolve the longstanding issue of water shortage in Karachi. With 100 MGD new pipeline, desalination plants and other sources we would resolve the issue of water as well, he vowed.