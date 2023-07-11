LHC dismisses petitions against JIT probing Zaman Park violence

LAHORE - A three-judge bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday dismissed petitions against the for­mation of a joint investigation team (JIT), by the Punjab government, to probe 10 cases against Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and work­ers for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Im­ran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. The bench held that the provincial government had the authority to form the JIT for investigation of the said cases.

However, the bench observed that the petitioner could move individually to the trial court regard­ing the application of terrorism sections.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, released the reserved verdict on the petitions filed by political leaders, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and others. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed ar­guments of the parties on May 5. On March 22, the Home department had formed a six-member JIT with SSP Imran Kishwar its convener to investigate 10 cases registered at Civil Lines Police Station, Race Course Police Station and Shadman Police Station.