Lohibher police fail to nab woman mobile snatcher, aide

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Lohibher police reportedly failed to bust a duo of street criminals—a burqa clad-girl and man—involved in snatching mobile phone from a citizen in broad daylight, informed sources on Monday.

According to sources, Lohibher police station officials have received a complaint from a citizen namely Syed Khawar Hashmi, the resident of Korang Town, stating that a couple in which the woman was wearing a veil had snatched his mobile phone when he was walking in a street and talking on phone at 1:10pm on July 9. The complainant added that the couple had buzzed the horn of their motorcycle to divert his attention before committing the dacoity.

“The couple managed to flee from the scene after looting me and I had also alerted the security staff of Korang Town,” the complaint mentioned in the application he rendered with PS Lohibher, sources said. He demanded police to register a case against the couple and to arrest them for recovery of his precious mobile phone. Police have registered a case and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far, sources said. A police spokesman told The Nation that SP Rural Zone has taken notice of the incident and had instructed officials to trace out the robbers immediately with help of CCTV footage. He said that SHO has been directed by the SP to begin patrolling in the areas from where the most robberies have been reported and also deployed officials in civvies at various intersections.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits also deprived a milkman, a cloth store owner and other customers of their cash and valuables in Morgah and Gujar Khan at gunpoint, according to sources.

Police have registered a case against the dacoits on complaints of crime victims and began investigation, they said.

According to sources, a gang of three dacoits stormed into milk shop located at Jhamra in Morgah at 6am on Sunday and made the owner Zahoor hostage at gunpoint. The dacoits snatched cash from milkman and escaped from the scene. In Gujar Khan, three armed dacoits covering their faces with clothes walked into a cloth shop and looted the customers and the owner at gunpoint. The dacoits ran away after committing crime, sources said.

As many as 8 persons including three women suffered multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in Panjar area of Kahuta. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to THQ Hospital for medical treatment.