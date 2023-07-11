Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Mainly hot, humid weather expected most parts of country

Web Desk
10:50 AM | July 11, 2023
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.    

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore  twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit eighteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly Cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and  Shopian,  hot and dry in Jammu while partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Anantnag and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Anantnag  and Shopian sixteen, Jammu twenty-five and Leh  eight degree centigrade.

