Mainly hot, humid weather expected most parts of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit eighteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly Cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and Shopian, hot and dry in Jammu while partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Anantnag and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen, Jammu twenty-five and Leh eight degree centigrade.