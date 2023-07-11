Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Marriyum vows to take country out of quagmire

Marriyum vows to take country out of quagmire
Web Desk
5:11 PM | July 11, 2023
National

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday vowed to take the country out of the quagmire.

Speaking to the media, Aurangzeb took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "The police and Rangers' vehicles were set to fire at Zaman Park. Through the use of the vote, the PTI chief was removed from his position as prime minister".

"During the PTI's tenure, nothing has been done to promote the growth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The people of KP will no longer vote for the PTI chief", she maintained.

Aurangzeb praised her party, saying, "The PML-N has a history of advancing the country. Before we leave the government, we will solve every issue that the masses are facing".

