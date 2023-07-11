Maulana Fazl meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - President of JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Com­munications Maulana Asad Mehmood called on Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif here on Mon­day and discussed the overall political situa­tion of the country.

According to sourc­es, the date for gener­al elections and future caretaker setup also came under discussion.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazal ur Reh­man conveyed reserva­tions for not being in­ vited to the Dubai political huddle held last month and said he is deeply hurt on this act as he is the chairman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). However, Shehbaz Sharif as­sured him that he would remain on board in future consultations. It is to be mentioned here that Fazl the oth­er day had expressed his reservations for not taking him on board about the political meetings of PML-N, PPP and IPP leadership in Dubai. The Presi­dent of JUI (F) and the Minister for Communication appreciated the gov­ernment’s strong reaction to the de­spicable incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Regretting the incident, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the narrative of the government and the Prime Minister on the matter is appreciable. He was also apprecia­tive of the efforts made by the coali­tion government to steer the country out of the difficult economic situation and put it on the path of development. Appreciating the conduct of coalition partners, the Prime Minister said that steering the country out of the eco­nomic difficulties and securing the IMF deal was not possible without the support of the ruling allied parties.