Maulana Fazl meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - President of JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed the overall political situation of the country.
According to sources, the date for general elections and future caretaker setup also came under discussion.
During the meeting, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman conveyed reservations for not being in vited to the Dubai political huddle held last month and said he is deeply hurt on this act as he is the chairman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). However, Shehbaz Sharif assured him that he would remain on board in future consultations. It is to be mentioned here that Fazl the other day had expressed his reservations for not taking him on board about the political meetings of PML-N, PPP and IPP leadership in Dubai. The President of JUI (F) and the Minister for Communication appreciated the government’s strong reaction to the despicable incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Regretting the incident, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the narrative of the government and the Prime Minister on the matter is appreciable. He was also appreciative of the efforts made by the coalition government to steer the country out of the difficult economic situation and put it on the path of development. Appreciating the conduct of coalition partners, the Prime Minister said that steering the country out of the economic difficulties and securing the IMF deal was not possible without the support of the ruling allied parties.