Meeting held to create awareness against dengue in KP

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Mehood Aslam Wazir on Monday held a meeting with the Dengue Vol­unteer Task Force to discuss the cur­rent situation of virus throughout the province. The meeting focused on raising awareness, strengthening sur­veillance efforts, and implementing preventive measures against dengue in different districts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. The Dengue Volunteer Task Force led by Deputy Chief Atiq Ahmed and Divisional Warden Sartaj Khan, actively participated in the discus­sion. Recognizing the urgency to con­trol the spread of dengue in the prov­ince, the Secretary Health appealed to the Dengue Volunteer Task Force to collaborate with the Health Depart­ment in order to effectively combat dengue across the province.

During the meeting the Task Force officials assured the Secretary Health of their unwavering support at both the district and provincial levels.

They pledged to engage local el­ders, clerics, educational institutes, and the general public, aiming to raise awareness about dengue prevention and the necessary precautions to be taken. Secretary Health Mehood Aslam Wazir and Dengue Control Pro­gramme Coordinator, Dr. Qasim Ar­fridi, expressed their gratitude to the dengue volunteer task team for their dedication and extended their full support from the Health Department.

They acknowledged the vital role played by the volunteers in this cru­cial campaign against dengue and emphasized the significance of a col­laborative approach in mitigating the risks associated with the disease.

CM KP DIRECTS FOR MAINTAINING PEACE IN KURRAM THROUGH PEACEFUL MEANS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Monday directed the authorities concerned and police of district Kur­ram to accelerate efforts for maintain­ing peace there. Expressing his con­cerns over ongoing tension at Kurram, the Chief Minister directed the author­ities concerned to work for reducing the tense situation and address all the disputes and problems through nego­tiations and peaceful means.

He passed these directives during a high level meeting where law and order situation in Kurram was dis­cussed and revived. IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Sec­retary Home Abid Majeed and other senior officials attended the .