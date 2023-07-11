Migrants measures  

The state of Pakistan‘s relationship with its citizens can be measured by the number of people leaving the country in search of a better job opportunities abroad. Shockingly, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment reported that in 2022, over 832,000 Pakistanis would have left the country. for work, and the first five months of 2023 saw 315,787 citizens depart.

This is a significant decline in population that hasn‘t been seen since 1971. The economists have stated that the unemployment rate is at a record high. of 11 to 12 percent. Pakistanis are now the third-most populated nationality. In Italy. The government‘s policies have been blamed for this mass exodus, as they have led to inflation, political instability, insecurity, and a rupee crash.

These factors have provoked citizens to leave the country in search of better life. The poor, who cannot afford to leave, and the wealthy, who are enjoying the protection of the state and its resources, show the government‘s failure to provide basic needs and rights to its people. The high unemployment rate and rising food costs, coupled with lower Corporate profits are not helping the youth of the country in any way. It is time for the government to take responsibility for its citizens and provide them with the opportunities and resources they need to thrive. Only then can Pakistanis be convinced to stay in their homeland and contribute to its growth and development.

MARYAM MOHSIN,

Dasht.