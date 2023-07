National Disaster Management Authority has directed the PDMA, Punjab to ensure early warning, prompt response and evacuations in flood risk areas along the banks of rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their nullahs.

The NDMA has issued these directives in view of medium level flood risk in these rivers.

The NDMA has also directed district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for urban areas vulnerable to flooding with swift de-watering operations.