The government of Pakistan has recently announced a new film policy that aims to revitalise the country’s film industry. This is a welcome development, as the Pakistani film industry has been in decline for many years.

In the 1970s, Pakistan was a major producer of films, but the industry has since been eclipsed by Bollywood and other regional film industries. There are a number of reasons for this decline, including the lack of government support, censorship, and the rise of home entertainment.

The new film policy aims to address these challenges by providing financial support to filmmakers, lifting censorship restrictions, and building new cinemas. These are all positive steps, but they are just the beginning. If the government is serious about revitalising the film industry, it will need to do more.

One of the most important things the government can do is create a more open and tolerant environment for filmmakers. This means lifting censorship restrictions and allowing filmmakers to produce films that reflect the reality of Pakistani society, even if those films are critical of our state of affairs. Far too often, we see authorities place a ban on productions or movies that target key debates and themes within society from which people can learn, grow and evolve. If any real progress is to be made, the free flow of ideas and the expression of ideas should be the top priorities.

Another major hurdle faced by the film industry is insufficient revenue generation. Forgotten and closed cinemas are a sight we Pakistanis are all too familiar with. Providing support to both the source and the conductor of the film industry. Ensuring tax breaks, grants, and easy loans to cinemas will go a long way towards equipping them to navigate the current financial hurdles.

Similarly, the government can also help promote the industry by supporting the marketing and distribution of Pakistani films. This could include providing financial assistance to filmmakers to help them travel to film festivals and other events.

The new film policy is a step in the right direction, but there is still much work to be done. If the government is serious about revitalising the Pakistani film industry, it will need to provide more support to filmmakers, lift restrictions, and create a more open and tolerant environment for filmmakers.