Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

No decisions taken about seat adjustment, elections in Dubai: Rana Sanaullah

No decisions taken about seat adjustment, elections in Dubai: Rana Sanaullah
Web Desk
12:31 PM | July 11, 2023
National

 Senior leader of Muslim League (N) and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while reacting to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's reservations, said on Tuesday that no decision had been taken in Dubai.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah said that politicians discuss political situation together and no decisions were taken regarding seat adjustments or elections in Dubai.

There was no such scheduled meeting in Dubai, he elaborated.

“Pakistan Muslim League-N has a definite and clear stance on political issues,” he said. The interior minister said the elections should be held under a caretaker setup.

“Elections to all four provincial assemblies and the National Assembly should be held simultaneously. Assemblies shall be dissolved on completion of their term,” said Rana Sana.

The PML-N leader said, “There is already a caretaker setup in place in two provinces. In the remaining two provinces, the caretaker setup will also be installed.”

ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chief, Fawad Ch in contempt case

Sana said Nawaz Sharif would return and lead the election campaign. He would be back as soon as the elections campaign started.

The interior minister further said that action should be taken against the mastermind of May 9.

“We believe that the mastermind is one man, he is PTI chairman,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister had the stance that investigative agencies should carry out their investigation on merit and the process of investigation was ongoing.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023