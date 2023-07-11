NTDC acquires land for 500 kV grid station in Sialkot

LAHORE - National Transmission & Des­patch Company (NTDC) successfully acquired 736 Kanal 13 Marla land for construction of a 500 kV Grid Station located in Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot. The award of land, under Section-11 of the Land Acquisi­tion Act 1894, was issued today by the Land Acqui­sition Collector NTDC. The acquisition of land was completed at a total cost of Rs 337.4 million. This sig­nificant project will comprise 2x750 MVA 500/220 kV auto-transformers and 3x250 MVA 220/132 kV trans­formers, which will be connected to the National Grid through 01 No. 500 kV and 02 No. 220 kV transmission lines. With a total estimated cost of PKR 31.820 billion, the PC-1 of the project has already been approved. The funding for this project will be provided through AFD financing from the French Development Agency. The NTDC spokesman told media here on Monday that the successful completion of this milestone is a testament to the leadership of Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director NTDC and the hard work of the concerned project team, including General Manager (Project Delivery) North, Chief Engineer (EHV-I) North Islamabad, Project Director (EHV-I) North Islamabad and Director General (Land).