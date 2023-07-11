Over Rs58b disbursed under Benazir Income Support Programme so far

ISLAMABAD - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 58 billion among more than 6.5 million beneficiary women across the country under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative. According to an official source, the disburse­ment of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23 is con­tinued successfully through banks’ retailers.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, nine million regis­tered beneficiary families are entitled to a quar­terly installment of Rs 9,000 per household. The BISP has already released over Rs81 billion to its partner banks; Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network. Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, how­ever, 70 percent attendance in school is manda­tory to receive educational scholarships. In case of any complaint, the beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program. The BISP messages are only sent from 8171 while messages from any other number should not be trusted.