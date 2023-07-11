PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday took serious notice of the difficulties and hardships faced by Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj. Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman of the Committee Noor Alam Khan said the matter pertaining to problems faced by the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims during this year had already been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for probing. He directed the authorities concerned of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony to provide an elaborate response on why Pakistani pilgrims had confronted inconve­niences during the Hajj 2023. Noor Alam Khan said that despite the completion of Hajj proceedings, Ad­ditional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Atta-ur-Rehman, DG Hajj and other staff are still present in Saudi Arabia.