Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj
APP
July 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday took serious notice of the difficulties and hardships faced by Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj. Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman of the Committee Noor Alam Khan said the matter pertaining to problems faced by the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims during this year had already been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for probing. He directed the authorities concerned of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony to provide an elaborate response on why Pakistani pilgrims had confronted inconve­niences during the Hajj 2023. Noor Alam Khan said that despite the completion of Hajj proceedings, Ad­ditional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Atta-ur-Rehman, DG Hajj and other staff are still present in Saudi Arabia.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023