Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Pak-China Donkey export  

July 11, 2023
Pakistan is set to export donkey hides to China for processing purposes, according to a report. Official sources have revealed that exports of various products to China will be regulated. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the presentation of a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

As part of bilateral trade, four protocols will be signed between Pakistan and China, specifically focusing on regulating the export of donkey hides. Additionally, the export of chilli powder, beef, and dairy products to China will also be subject to regulation.

These protocols ensure compliance with China’s sanitary laws, regulations, and health and safety standards. The Ministry of Law and Justice has endorsed these protocols, and no objections have been raised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.

