Pak-Uzbek trade  

The Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, Aybak Arif Usmanov, has expressed hope. that the trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which is currently One and a half million US dollars will exceed one billion dollars in the context of transit trade and preferential trade agreements. The implementation of this agreement started in March of this year. Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which are connected by land through Afghanistan, have been drawn closer by religious and cultural ties, and the leaderships of both Countries seem committed to promoting mutual trade relations.

In March last year, on the occasion of President Shaukat Mirzia Yousaf’s visit Pakistan has 10 agreements, including railways, security, trade, and climate. Change and tourism were signed between the two countries. In February of this year, the eighth meeting of the Pak-Uzbek Inter-Governmental the commission was held in Tashkent, with the delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar signed an agreement worth one billion dollars in the form of exchange of goods and services, On this occasion, discussions were held on bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of trade, banking, industry and production, investment, textiles, energy, oil, and natural resources; communication; agriculture; tourism; and culture.

It should be remembered that under the agreement, Uzbekistan had issued a feasibility report of the railway project through Afghanistan and Pakistan a few months ago, according to which a 783 km-long electric track is intended to be laid from Mazar-e-Sharif to Peshawar. In the light of the in agreement with the Uzbek President and the ambassador‘s statement, this project requires timely practical progress, which will open new avenues for development in various fields with the Central Asian states.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.