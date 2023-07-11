Pakistan to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for first time in history   

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been granted hosting rights of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for the first time in history. In an announcement made on Monday, FIH confirmed that Pakistan will host men’s qualifiers from January 13 to 21, 2024. Pakistan are lined up with China and Spain, who are the other two countries to host the men’s and women’s events. As many as eight teams will travel to Pakistan for the event. After 1990 when Pakistan hosted its last hockey World Cup, an eight-team event will be happening in Pakistan for the first time. Pakistan will participate in the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled from Sep 23 to Oct 8 in Hangzhou, China. If Pakistan win gold in the event, they won’t be a part of the Qualifiers in the country. PHF Secretary Haider Hussain said they are ready to host an international event after so many years. “It’s honour for us to get the hosting rights of an international event,” said Hussain. “After 1990’s Hockey World Cup, we are going to host an international event which will have eight teams. I hope the excitement and curiosity would be the same as it were back then,” he added. Hussain also believes that Olympic Qualifiers will break the ice for more international events in the country. The PHF, meanwhile, has started planning for hosting the event in a successful manner.