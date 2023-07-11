Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 11, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

Down here there was no wind, no snow, 

no ice, no dead things reaching out to grab you, 

only dreams and rushlight and the kisses of the ravens. And the whisperer in darkness.

–George R.R. Martin

Iceland is known to have a few of the world’s most breathtaking ice caves. They are formed when meltwater runs under or through glaciers, melting them as a result and leaving behind a passageway within the glacier. During the summer, warmers temperatures will melt the ice on top of the glacier and this will run down the crevasses of the ice and form sinkholes. This results in the creation of shafts that descend to the bottom of the glacier and create a spectacle for mankind to watch. The crystal cave is one such example. It is born out of the largest glacier in Europe and since 2011, the cave has formed in the same location. The light pouring through the thick blue ice illuminates the entire cave. At a single time, the cave can accommodate 100 people.

All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: Wahab

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023