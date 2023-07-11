PESCO notifies power outages schedule

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced a scheduled maintenance work that will lead to power supply disruptions in various areas. Here is the modified notification:

PESCO has notified that due to essential maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended from the 132 KV Karak Grid Station today (Tuesday), tomorrow, and Thursday as well as the following Tuesday.

As a result, consumers of the following feeders will experience inconvenience: 11 KV Sabir Abad- 1, Sabir Abad-2, Sabir Abad-3, Karak-1, Karak-2, and Township. Likewise, the power supply will be suspended from the 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station today (Tuesday), tomorrow, and Thursday from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This will affect consumers of the following feeders: 11 KV Tajazai-2, Tajuri-3, Ghazni Khel-2, Achu Khel-1, Achu Khel-2, and Lakki City-1, Lakki City-2, and Lakki City-3.

Similarly, the power supply will also be suspended from the 132 KV Sari Naurang Grid Station on the same aforementioned days from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Consequently, consumers of the 11 KV Gandi feeder will experience inconvenience.