Peshawar busts banned outfit gang in high-profile cases

Peshawar - A network of the banned Islamic State-Khurasan Province (ISKP) has been busted in Peshawar, with one of their members killed and another arrested in the recent killing of minorities’ members, religious scholars and policemen, stated senior police officers here on Monday.

Speaking at a presser at the police lines in Peshawar, Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department Shaukat Abbas and Capital City Police Officer said that the network was involved in the assassinations committed between March and June 2023, including the target killings of four religious scholars of various sects, three Sikhs, two Christians and one Shiite.

Shaukat Abbas said that in all target killings, the same 30 bore pistols had been used. He said that on June 25, a killer shot dead a Christian named Qamar Mushtaq in the University Town area and later while escaping he faced the Ababeel Squad personnel of the police force in Garhi Qamardin locality.

“He shot and injured three of the squad personnel and in retaliatory fire, he was also killed,” he added. The police recovered SIM cards and other items from the slain, which gave the cops clues that led to the arrest of another gangster of the network, identified as Aminullah.

The CCPO Ashfaq Anwar said that patrolling had been increased in sensitive areas of the provincial capital to maintain order.