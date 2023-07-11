PHC seeks details of cases, inquiries registered against PTI leadership

PESHAWAR - A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday to provide details of the cases and inquiries registered against PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and former president of Peshawar City, Irfan Saleem

. The bench, consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmed, conducted a hearing in a case filed by Shah Faisal Atmanakhil and Arshad Ali Advocate on behalf of the petitioners. The petitioners’ lawyers requested the court to furnish details of the cases and inquiries against their clients. The court ordered the provincial government to submit the details of the cases and inquiries by Tuesday, July 11 and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, five more PTI workers who were arrested for their involvement in vandalism on May 9 and 10 were presented before the anti-terrorism court.

The police inquiry officer informed the court that the five accused, namely Usman, Khaista Gul, Mansoor, Zafar Khan, and Nasir, were allegedly involved in the vandalism on May 9 and 10 and needed to be investigated.

He stated that a case had been registered against the accused at Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station and requested the court for their physical remand. The court granted a one-day physical remand of all the accused to the police for further investigation.

Court seeks record of Ali Muhammad’s corruption

A judge of the Anti-Corruption Court, Babar Ali, issued a directive on Monday, instructing the Anti- Corruption department to present evidence of alleged corruption by PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan in the awarding of contracts at the upcoming hearing.

During the hearing for the bail application of former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, who is accused of favouring contractors and inflating prices for development schemes, the judge requested that the department bring forth the relevant records on July 13, the date of the next hearing.

It is important to note that PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been in jail on judicial remand due to his alleged involvement in a corruption case, resulting in a loss of Rs 17.8 million to the national treasury. The case also implicates former provincial minister Atif Khan.