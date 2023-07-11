PM appreciates China for launching GDI

LAHORE - Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Monday said that Pakistan was keen to expand its cooperation with partner countries to meet the UN Sus­tainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2030.

The prime minister virtually participated in the First High-Level Fo­rum on Global Develop­ment Initiative (GDI). Held under the theme of Global Development Initiative: “Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Ac­tion”, the forum was organized by the Chi­na International Devel­opment Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz, in his re­marks, stressed the sa­lience of international de­velopment cooperation to present a unified glob­al response for socio-eco­nomic development, mit­igation of climate change threats, and galvanizing new driv­ers of growth for humanity’s endur­ing progress and prosperity. He also appreciated China for launching the Global Development Initiative for achieving shared goals of inclu­sive and sustainable global devel­opment. Extending Pakistan’s firm support to the GDI, the prime min­ister said that Pakistan would con­tinue its multifaceted cooperation with China for swift implementa­tion of the GDI projects in Pakistan.The event was attended by Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Com­munist Party of China and Director of the General Office of CPC Foreign Affairs Commission, State Council­or and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Chairman CIDCA, Luo Zhaohui. Leading experts and executives from several countries and internation­al organizations also participated in the forum.