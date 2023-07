ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif has extended heartiest congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of Uzbekistan. In a tweet on Monday, he said Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s electoral vic­tory is reflective of the trust that people of Uzbekistan repose in his leadership. The Prime Minister said he looks forward to work­ing with the Uzbek Presi­dent to further build on Pa­kistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations for the benefit of the two friendly countries.