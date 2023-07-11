The PM Laptop Scheme has been revived by the government, and it‘s It is surely a great step to award meritorious students with laptops as the The majority of public sector university students belong to the middle and lower middle classes, and the unavailability of technological gadgets emerges as a barrier to the advancement of research and innovation at the level of higher education.

A few years ago, the Ehsaas Scholarship Program was initiated by the government on a need-cum-merit basis, but unfortunately, the majority of Affluent students forged their documents and got awarded with scholarships on the basis of forged and bogus documents, which led to the denial of rights to meritorious and deserving underprivileged students Considering such events as misinformation and forgery, authorities are pledged to double-check the information provided by students so that only Meritorious and deserving students get laptops.

TULHA SIKANDER,

Larkana.