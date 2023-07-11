Poultry industry on edge after prolonged ban on soybean feed import

The poultry industry is on the verge of collaspe, as half of the farms have shut down due to skyrocketing prices of feed.

Talking to WealthPK, Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association Ghulam Khaliq said a few months back the industry was working smoothly, supplying chicken and eggs at affordable rates; however, in the last eight months the sudden increase in the price of soybean from Rs160-170 per kg to Rs460-470 per kg caused an increase in the prices of chicken and eggs.

Following the ban on soybean import and the resultant unavailability, the millers have increased the price of a 50kg feed bag by Rs2,200 to Rs7,200 per bag in the last six months, and the rate is set to go further up, he said. Khaliq disclosed that at least 40-50 percent of farmers and millers have halted their operations, as even with raised prices the availability of soybean is limited. The feed ingredients are also not available.

Owing to the shortage of feed ingredients, a bird that earlier needs 32 days to fully mature is now taking 50 days [to fully prepare] owing to the unavailability of the required quantity of vitamins, minerals and amino acids, he said, adding that around two dozen feed mills have shut down their operations after suffering losses.

“The farmers want to import soybean meal, not soybean seed, and once the Ministry of Food Security and Research allows them to import soybean meal, the prices of chicken will drop by 40 percent,” he added. Commenting on the mounting prices of chicken, spokesperson for the Pakistan Poultry Association Dr Abdul Kareem said since October 2022, the poultry sector has been seeking permission for import of feed ingredients, but the government has halted the import of soybean – the main ingredient of the poultry feed.

He said chicken prices across the country have reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat selling at Rs700-750. Owing to these all-time high prices, more than half of the farms have shut down. The farmers fear that if the authorities do not allow the import of soybean meal (Genetically Engineered Soybean), the industry will either come to a standstill or the prices might shoot up to Rs1,000/kg.