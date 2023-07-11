Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP fully prepared for elections: CM Murad

PPP fully prepared for elections: CM Murad
Web Desk
8:56 PM | July 11, 2023
National

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that his party is fully prepared for the elections.

On the eve of the 1293rd Urs, Murad paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, accompanied by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Expressing displeasure over the census issue, Murad said, "The justice has not been done with the census in Sindh."

PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on installing the caretaker setup in the country for the general elections, and that the polls will not be delayed even for a day.

In a statement, Khursheed said the government and the coalition partners were on the same page in holding the elections according to the constitution and law.

The deal with IMF and the budget were the major achievements of the coalition government, he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023