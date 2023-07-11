PPP fully prepared for elections: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that his party is fully prepared for the elections.

On the eve of the 1293rd Urs, Murad paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, accompanied by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

Expressing displeasure over the census issue, Murad said, "The justice has not been done with the census in Sindh."

PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on installing the caretaker setup in the country for the general elections, and that the polls will not be delayed even for a day.

In a statement, Khursheed said the government and the coalition partners were on the same page in holding the elections according to the constitution and law.

The deal with IMF and the budget were the major achievements of the coalition government, he added.