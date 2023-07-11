PPP wants assemblies dissolved by Aug 8

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday advised the government to dissolve assemblies by Aug 8.

Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, while speaking in Parliament House, stated that it was the federal government's domain to dissolve the assemblies. The PPP, he said, wanted electoral reforms before the elections.

Mr Qamar emphasised that the caretaker setup should not exceed the constitutional period under any circumstances. He said his party would not back down from its principled stand on the subject.

The federal minister stated that consensus among political parties was essential for electoral reforms, as were issues like the RTS system.