Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP wants assemblies dissolved by Aug 8

PPP wants assemblies dissolved by Aug 8
Web Desk
8:54 PM | July 11, 2023
National

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday advised the government to dissolve assemblies by Aug 8. 

Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, while speaking in Parliament House, stated that it was the federal government's domain to dissolve the assemblies. The PPP, he said, wanted electoral reforms before the elections.

Mr Qamar emphasised that the caretaker setup should not exceed the constitutional period under any circumstances. He said his party would not back down from its principled stand on the subject.

The federal minister stated that consensus among political parties was essential for electoral reforms, as were issues like the RTS system.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023