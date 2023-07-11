Pakistan’s economy has been facing catastrophic challenges in recent years, including a balance of payments crisis, high inflation, and a growing external debt burden. The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the situation, causing a sharp contraction in economic activity and exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. As a result, Pakistan’s economic situation becoming increasingly precarious, with numerous implications for the country’s future development One of the main challenges facing Pakistan‘s economy is its external sector. Pakistan has been running a large current account deficits, resulting in a deteriorating balance of payments position.

The country has also been accumulating external debt at a rapid pace, with External debt and liabilities now exceed $115 billion. This, coupled with Pakistan‘s large fiscal deficit raises concerns about the country‘s ability to service its external debt obligations and meet its future financing needs.

Another challenge facing Pakistan’s economy is high inflation. Pakistan‘s inflation rate has been persistently high, particularly in recent years, with the country‘s consumer price inflation rate exceeding 10 percent in 2020. This has put a strain on household budgets, particularly for those living on low incomes and has contributed to a decline in living standards. The precarious economic situation in Pakistan has numerous implications for the country‘s future development. It poses a major challenge to poverty reduction efforts and the government‘s ability to provide basic services to its citizens. The economic crisis may also hinder future growth and development, particularly if it leads to a decline in investment and productivity growth.

To address these challenges, Pakistan needs to implement a comprehensive and coordinated set of economic policies, including structural reforms, fiscal discipline, and investment in human capital. The government also needs to prioritise measures to address external sector vulnerabilities, such as improving export competitiveness and attracting more foreign investment. Finally, investments in alternative sources of energy, such as renewable energy, could help alleviate Pakistan‘s chronic energy shortage and promote sustainable development.

FARIS KHALIQ,

Kech.