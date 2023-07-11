Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President declares Tessori’s efforts for public welfare projects commendable

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-President Dr Arif Alvi has declared the efforts of Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori for public welfare projects as commendable. 

The president stated this while talking to the governor who called on him at Governor House Karachi on Monday.

During the meeting, ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Tessori said that the cooperation of federation holds key importance for development of the province. He said that steps were taken to ensure the welfare of the people and all available resources were being utilised in this regard.

The governor also felicitated the President Alvi on performing Hajj. Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the launch of development projects by Sindh governor to lessen the miseries of the people of province.

All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: Wahab

Sindh Governor, Swiss Envoy discuss promoting bilateral trade, investment

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was called on Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner here in Karachi on Monday and discussed with him issues of bilateral interest. 

According to details, the two sides during the meeting discussed further strengthening bilateral relations, promoting bilateral trade, investment opportunities available in the province and other issues of mutual interest. 

Talking to ambassador, Kamran Terrori underlined the need of further improvement in the cooperation in various sectors between two countries. Swiss investors need to take advantage of the conducive investment atmosphere prevailing in the province, he urged. The governor assured to provide all-out facilities to the foreign enterprisers.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023