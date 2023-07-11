President declares Tessori’s efforts for public welfare projects commendable

KARACHI-President Dr Arif Alvi has declared the efforts of Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori for public welfare projects as commendable.

The president stated this while talking to the governor who called on him at Governor House Karachi on Monday.

During the meeting, ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Tessori said that the cooperation of federation holds key importance for development of the province. He said that steps were taken to ensure the welfare of the people and all available resources were being utilised in this regard.

The governor also felicitated the President Alvi on performing Hajj. Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the launch of development projects by Sindh governor to lessen the miseries of the people of province.

Sindh Governor, Swiss Envoy discuss promoting bilateral trade, investment

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was called on Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner here in Karachi on Monday and discussed with him issues of bilateral interest.

According to details, the two sides during the meeting discussed further strengthening bilateral relations, promoting bilateral trade, investment opportunities available in the province and other issues of mutual interest.

Talking to ambassador, Kamran Terrori underlined the need of further improvement in the cooperation in various sectors between two countries. Swiss investors need to take advantage of the conducive investment atmosphere prevailing in the province, he urged. The governor assured to provide all-out facilities to the foreign enterprisers.