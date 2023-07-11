President emphasizes promotion of religious tourism to foster peace in world

President Arif Alvi has stressed for promoting religious tourism to reduce tension and foster peace in the world.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Ghandhara Symposium in Islamabad today, he said all the religions preach peace and we have to promote this message in order to bring cohesion and harmony in our societies. He said the world needs to shun the course of conflicts.

The President said the civilizations cropped up along the rivers which imply open heartedness.

Highlighting the beauty of Indus valley civilization, he pointed out that whilst excavation not even an arrowhead was found in Mohenjo Daro.

Welcoming the monks from various countries, the President said Pakistan possesses the most number of Buddhist artifacts. He said Buddhist civilization has roots in Swat, Peshawar and Afghanistan.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani highlighted the steps being taken for the promotion of religious tourism in the country.

He said two charter flights from two different countries carrying Buddhist followers are expected by the end of this month or early next month.

He said it is just the start. He said we want a flight of these tourists landing in Islamabad every day.

He said a web portal has been developed to facilitate the religious tourism. He said issuance of visa will be ensured within seven days through this portal.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Bankwani also emphasized for greater academic research, archaeological excavation and dissemination of knowledge to uncover new sites to enrich our understanding of the magnificent civilization of Ghandhara.

He said through cultural diplomacy, we can build bridges and foster greater understanding.