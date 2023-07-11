PSCA provides more than 20,000 video, audio evidences for investigation

LAHORE - A delegation of DGPR research associates from the Chief Minister Internship program paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cit­ies Authority Headquarters, here on Monday. The delegation, led by Director Film and Publication Ha­mid Javed Awan, was received and briefed by the Director Public Rela­tions Tauseef Sabih Gondal. The re­search associates were briefed on public awareness campaigns, media management, and women safety ap­plication features. The Director Pub­lic Relations said that the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority has significantly improved the po­lice response time while the imple­mentation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent. The delegation was told that public awareness campaign is conducted through Safe City’s offi­cial social media accounts and web TV. He further said that more than 20,000 audio and video evidence were provided to the police and other law enforcement agencies for help in the process of investigation. More than 300,000 women have installed the Women Safety app de­signed for the protection of women.

Director Film and Publication Ha­mid Javed Awan said that the DGPR provides the best market experience to the youth through a practical in­ternship program. IT-based policing in Safe Cities is impressive and he’s proud that they have such a remark­able infrastructure in Pakistan, he added. Expressing their views, the participants of the delegation said that they are very impressed with the professionalism and capability of the Safe Cities team.