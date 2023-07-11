PSX stays bullish, gains 377 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 377.82 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 44,585.13 points against 44,207.31 points the previous trading day. A total of 440,221,059 shares were traded during the day as compared to 247,993,312 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.12.086 billion against Rs.8.512 billion on the last trading day. As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 238 of them recorded gains and 82 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 28,194,334 shares at Rs.1.26 per share; JS Bank (R ) with |27,939,500 shares at Rs.0.22 per share and Unity Foods Ltd with 20,659,220 shares at Rs.20.18 per share.