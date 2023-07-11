Tuesday, July 11, 2023
PTA clarifies false reports of Twitter blocking Pakistan govt’s official account in G-B

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has addressed recent claims circulating on social me­dia and certain sections of the news media regarding Twitter’s alleged blockage of access to the Govern­ment of Pakistan’s official account in Gilgit-Baltistan and the platform changing the region’s location to parts of India. “PTA’s thorough investigation has re­vealed that no such problem exists, contrary to the information being circulated” said a news release. In response to the claims, PTA conducted extensive on-ground testing to ascertain the veracity of the re­ports. The findings indicate that any sporadic issues encountered are limited to a very small number of iOS devices, affecting only a handful of users. These incidents are not of significant magnitude and do not reflect a widespread problem as suggested by the circulating news. Twitter’s alleged blockage of the Government of Pakistan’s official account in Gilgit-Baltistan and the alteration of the region’s location to parts of India have been deemed baseless by the PTA. The authority urges the public to exercise cau­tion when sharing unverified information and to rely on official statements from reputable sources.

