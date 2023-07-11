Punjab govt employees on pen-down strike for pay raise

Rawalpindi-The employees of various departments of Punjab government on Monday observed pen-down strike in all the government offices including district government offices to press the government to increase salaries according to 35 percent increase given by federal government.

A large number of citizens had witnessed for the first time the locks on door of offices of deputy commissioner and all the other officials. A protest camp was set up in the deputy commissioner office by the employees of district government. On the call of the Punjab Revenue Coordination Council, a protest was organized in Rawalpindi by District Coordination Council Rawalpindi. It was led by President Abdul Sattar Qureshi, General Secretary Nadeem Bhatti, Muhammad Zaheer, Hasan Akhtar and others.

The protesters chanted slogans in favour of their demands and also brought out rally from deputy Commissioner offices to Kacheri Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the federal government increased the salaries by 35 percent but in Punjab, less increase was given while other provinces also increased the same amount.

They said that the federal government also increased the pension by seventeen and a half percent. The other provinces also increased the same amount except Punjab but the caretaker government of Punjab was not taking any steps to give relief to the government employees and retired employees. On the other hand, All Pakistan Clerks Association central president Khalid Javed Singhera said that Punjab caretaker government has amended the leave encashment rules. On the other hand, tens of hundreds of citizens faced immense troubles due to closure of offices of district government and urged CM Punjab to resolve the issues of the employees of provincial government.