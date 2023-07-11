Punjab vaccinates children against polio at Lahore Zoo

LAHORE - As Punjab wrapped up Polio Eid Mubarak Vacci­nation Initiative on Monday, the Provincial Emer­gency Operations Centre in coordination with the Districts Health Management Team of Lahore or­ganized a special ceremony to vaccinate children in the Lahore Zoo. The ceremony was attended by the Chief Executive Officer Health Lahore Dr Faisal as well as Unicef and WHO officials. Special kiosks were set up in the zoo premises as part of the ceremony to attract maximum children and vaccinate them with polio drops. Parents visited the stalls in large numbers where they obtained information about polio vaccination and at the same time administered drops to their children. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Lahore Dr Faisal stressed on vaccinating children, saying the points served as an important vaccination opportunity and prevent virus circulation. “The Eid Mubarak Vaccination initiative was started on June 19 ahead of Eid in anticipation of widescale movement of people. In order to eliminate virus, it is mandatory that parents vaccinate their chil­dren when they are transiting these points”, urged Dr Faisal. “Punjab is free of the virus, but it is at the risk of any imported transmission which is evident from the last two positive environmental samples in Lahore found to be linked with Afghan­istan and South KP”, he underlined.