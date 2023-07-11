Putin met with Wagner chief in Moscow after failed mutiny: Kremlin

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said Monday that President Vladimir Putin had met with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 29 in the Kremlin, days af­ter the mercenary group at­tempted to topple Russia’s military leadership. “The president gave his assess­ment of the events of June 24,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, refer­ring to the failed insurrec­tion, adding that Putin also “listened to accounts giv­en by (Wagner) command­ers”. Just over two weeks after the aborted mutiny, there is still significant un­certainty surrounding the fate of the Wagner group and the deal that ended the rebellion against Rus­sia’s top military brass. Un­der the plan, the mercenary chief and some of his fight­ers were expected to be ex­iled to Belarus. Wagner troops that wanted to keep fighting for Russia mean­while would sign contracts with the conventional army. During the three-and-a-half-hour meeting in the Kremlin with Wagner com­manders, Putin “offered them alternative options for employment”, including in combat roles. Observ­ers see the rebellion as the biggest challenge to Putin’s authority since he came to power. Wagner command­ers “stressed that they are staunch supporters... of the head of state”, Peskov said. “They also said that they were ready to contin­ue fighting for the moth­erland.” On Thursday, Be­larusian leader Alexander Lukashenko -- who acted as a mediator in the deal with Wagner -- said that neither Prigozhin nor his men were in his country.