Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Quetta to get 8.1m gallon water from Mangi Dam

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Mangi Dam is to be completed by December 2023 to provide around 8.1 million gallon of water daily to Quetta city and surrounding areas, an official of the Balochistan government said on Monday. The develop­ment work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated which would help overcome the shortfall of water in the area, he added. The construction of various dams on the outskirts of Quetta city including Mangi Dam, Srah Khullah Dam and others would supply water to Quetta through pipelines. With the completion of these projects water issue would be resolved in the provincial capi­tal, he added. He said resolving the water issue was the top priority of the government. He added that steps were be­ing taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province. Mangi Dam being constructed with the cost of Rs 19 billion would ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: Wahab

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023