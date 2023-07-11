Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Rescue official extricates goat from 150 feet deep well in Buner

APP
July 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Rescue 1122 staffers set example of dedication to duty and passion by putting their own lives at risk for saving a goat that fell into a deep well of around 150 feet in Kalabat village of Pir Baba area in Buner district. Ac­cording to details, the staff members of Rescue 1122 received a call for help of a goat that fell into a deep well at Kalabat area. On receiving call, the Rescue teams rushed to the site and started operation. A couple of staffers put their lives in danger by going down in the well through help of ropes and brought the fallen goat out of the death trap. People present on the site highly appreciated ex­emplary dedication to duty by staff members of Rescue 1122 and thanked the team members. Meanwhile, in another incident, Rescue 1122 team responded to a call for help of an injured dog in Abbotabad district. The dog received injuries after being hit by a car and was provided proper treat­ment by Rescue 1122.

