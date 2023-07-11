Robbers’ gang targeting tourists busted in SW

TANK - Police announced on Monday that they have apprehended a gang responsible for targeting and robbing tourists in South Waziristan during the Eid holidays.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) of Upper South Waziristan, Niaz Muhammad Khan, additional individuals involved in the case will soon be taken into custody. The police official also mentioned that South Waziristan lacks hotel facilities, which led the tourists from Karak to spend a night in a mosque in the Medan area. Exploiting the situation, the criminals robbed the tourists and made off with five mobile phones, 66,000 rupees in cash, service cards, and ATM cards. Acting on the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Dera,

the DPO stated that the police promptly responded by launching raids to apprehend the gang responsible for the robbery. Additionally, he noted that the arrested robbers were successfully apprehended under the supervision of DSP Circle Sherullah, Station House Officer (SHO) Ladha, and the Investigation Officer.

A police raiding team, led by SHO Ladha Nazreullah and IO Manzoor Khan, was formed to strategically apprehend the suspects. As a result, three individuals named Bin Yamin, Shahid Rehman, and Sifatullah were taken into custody.

The DPO also informed that during the operation, the police recovered a pistol, cartridges, the stolen amount of 66,000 rupees, five stolen cell phones of significant value, an ATM card, and service cards from the possession of the suspects. He stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing and expressed confidence that more members of the gang would soon be arrested.