Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Rupee sheds Rs1.91 against dollar

APP
July 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.91 devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.80 against the previous working day’s value of Rs 277.89. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 281 and Rs 284 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.34 to close at Rs 306.58 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 03 paisa to close at Rs1.96, whereas an increase of Rs 4.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.51 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 353.92. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 52 paisa and 51 paisa to close at Rs76.17 and Rs74.58, respectively.

Business

