Secretary Housing, Commissioner review Safe City Project  in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab Sajid Zafar Dall along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali paid a visit to different areas of Rawalpindi city to review the Safe City Project here on Monday.

DIG IT Punjab Muhammad Ahsan Younas was also present on this occasion. Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab Sajid Zafar Dall along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha and RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali reviewed the project of Safe City in Rawalpindi. He visited various areas including Kacheri Chowk, Peshawar Road, IJP Road, Piwadhai and Liaquat Bagh.

On this occasion, the Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab was informed in a briefing that the security situation in Rawalpindi will be further improved with the Safe City project.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab said that the Safe City project will prove to be very effective in combating crime.

The Safe City Project will increase the sense of security among the citizens. The Safe City Project will be a useful tool to improve the security situation.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liauqat Ali Chattha said that the use of technology is indispensable to improve security in the modern era. The Safe City Project is being launched in Rawalpindi and Murree.

The Safe City Project will improve the law-and-order situation. He further said that the Safe City project is the best public interest project. The administration is fully mobilized regarding the Safe City project.