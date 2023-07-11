Shaheens all set for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup challenge

LAHORE-Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan Shaheens will depart in the wee hours of Tuesday (today) from Lahore for Sri Lanka via Dubai to feature in the eight-team ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The 50-over tournament will be played from July 13 to 23 in Colombo.

Shaheens are slotted in Group B with India A, Nepal and UAE A. Shaheens will open their campaign on July 14 with the match against Nepal, after which they play UAE A and India A on July 17 and 19, respectively. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on July 21. The final of the tournament will be held on July 23.

Before the team’s departure, the 15-member squad along with four non-traveling reserves players took part in the six-day camp, which was held here at the National Cricket Academy. The players under the supervision of coaching staff led by head coach Mohammad Masroor worked on different aspects related to 50-over cricket including net sessions.

Apart from 22-year-old Haris (five ODIs and nine T20Is), defending champions Shaheens will have the services of seven cricketers that have represented the Pakistan men’s team before. The international players in the squad are Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), M Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is).

Captain Mohammad Haris said: “We are ready for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. We won’t let the pressure of being defending champions affect us. Instead, we will keep things simple, remain composed, and strive for consistent performances.

“The players have shown great commitment and dedication during the camp, and we have prepared ourselves according to the conditions in Sri Lanka. Having been to Sri Lanka before, we are familiar with the challenges we may face. “Our team’s combination is excellent, with a talented group of all-round players. Each member brings something unique to the table, and I have complete confidence in their abilities.

“This tournament serves as a crucial opportunity for everyone to showcase their skills and stake their claim for a spot in the national team. With a great deal of white-ball matches scheduled for the men’s team in the future, there are plenty of chances for players to make a mark and secure their place.”

Head Coach Mohammad Masroor said: “The players have trained really hard and responded well in the training sessions here at the National Cricket Academy. They have shown dedication and determination, which is commendable. This is an excellent platform for these young cricketers to demonstrate their abilities and aptitude.

“It is truly remarkable to see that most of the players in the squad have shared experiences playing together at the age-group level. This familiarity and camaraderie amongst them are valuable assets for our team. I have high hopes that this unity will translate into good results for the team. Together, they can achieve great things and leave a lasting impact in this tournament.”

SQUAD

M Haris (capt, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, M Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, M Abbas Afridi, M Junaid and Rohail Nazir.