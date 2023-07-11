Shahzad and Waheed sparkle in 1st President PGA Golf

LAHORE-The 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship 2023 showcased a thrilling display of golfing expertise as Pakistan’s top 100 golf professionals gathered here at the PAF Skyview Golf Arena.

After the first round of this three-round golf championship exclusively for professionals, Muhammed Shahzad of Lahore Garrison and Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club emerged as standout performers, both carding an impressive four under par 68. Their exceptional performances outshone renowned players like M Shabbir, M Matloob, M Munir, and Shahid Javed Khan, solidifying their positions as leaders in the tournament.

From the outset, Shahzad displayed unwavering composure and delivered a series of remarkable shots. With birdies on the 3rd, 6th, and 8th holes, as well as a minor setback on the 12th hole, Shahzad regained his rhythm and closed the round with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. His commendable score of 68, four under par, drew praise from the golfer himself, who attributed his success to the captivating golf course and his ability to execute precise shots from the fairways. Shahzad also expressed appreciation for the exceptional preparations by the PAF Team.

Meanwhile, Waheed Baloch showcased an illustrious performance in the first round. With six birdies, ten regulation pars, and two unfortunate bogies, Baloch established himself as a prominent contender, determined to maintain his formidable presence throughout the remaining days of the tournament. Trailing by two strokes is M Nazir from Rawalpindi Golf Club. Although Nazir displayed solid form in the first round, he fell short of producing the sensational golf expected from him.

Among other notable performers in the professional section are Mudassir Iqbal (Karachi), Kamran Shafiq (Gymkhana), M Alam, and Usman Ali (Lahore Garrison), Umair Saleem (Garrison Greens), and M Shabbir (Islamabad). They all finished the round with a score of gross 71, one under par. At par-72 are Kashif Masih, M Saqib, and M Matloob (all from Lahore Garrison) and M Asif from Defence Raya. At gross score of 73 are Shahid Javed Khan, Abdul Zahoor, M Azam, M Zubair, Jafal Hussain, and M Sajjad.

The competition remains wide open, and the second round promises an exciting display of competitive golf. Both senior and junior professionals will tee off today (Tuesday), vying for victory over the next two rounds. In the professional section, a cut will be implemented at the conclusion of the second round today at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.