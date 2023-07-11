Sherry slams PTI chief’s self-serving drive as ‘a bonfire of vanities’

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coor­dination Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the PTI chief’s self-serving campaign as “a bonfire of his vanities”.

“You have become a parody of yourself, as the events of May 9 turned into a bonfire of your vanities. The entire nation wit­nessed it, and there is ample evi­dence to demonstrate how you incited, masterminded, and pro­voked mob violence. It is utterly absurd to believe that deploy­ing armed rioters against state installations, Edhi ambulances, radio stations, and monuments honoring our war heroes as part of your self-serving ‘save-Imran’ campaign would result in any political gains for yourself,” tweeted Senator Sherry Rehm­an, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordi­nation in response to Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s allegations on Twitter. Senator Rehman stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party had been a target of numerous politically charged persecutions over its history, but it has never resorted to attacking the coun­try’s institutions like Khan did. “Despite enduring relentless targeting from both Imran Khan and the establishment, political parties maintained their dignity while facing endless political victimization. However, Khan’s recent claim that women have never been incarcerated in Paki­stan before now reflects a lack of historical awareness. Mean­while, figures like Faryal Talpur and Maryam Nawaz were im­prisoned by him as if they were terrorists. Rather than working towards democratic recovery in the face of his own failures, Khan criticizes those who refuse to treat him in the same manner he has treated them.” The minister emphasized that while nobody should be subjected to humilia­tion, nobody should be exempted from the law either. Imran Khan still doesn’t seek the rule of law to apply to everyone uniformly.