Sindh decides to introduce QR code for textbooks

2:22 PM | July 11, 2023
The Sindh Textbook Board has decided to introduce QR code (quick-response code) in textbooks to ensure the authenticity of the books available in the market.

Chairman Sindh Textbook Board Agha Sohail in his statement said there are ‘fake’ books available in the market and introducing QR code security will help in differentiating between real and fake books.

He said the QR code facility will be available on the books for 9th and 10th standards in the province. Students and parents can scan the QR code through their mobile to check the authenticity of the book.

Chairman Sindh Text Bookboard Agha Sohail further stated that serial numbers will also be given under the QR code (quick-response code) in books for the academic year of 2023-24.

World just had 'hottest week on record,' says World Meteorological Organization

A QR code (quick-response code) is a type of the two-dimensional matrix barcode, invented in 1994, by the Japanese company Denso Wave for labelling automobile parts.

QR codes have become common in consumer advertising. Typically, a smartphone is used as a QR code scanner, displaying the code and converting it to some useful form (such as a standard URL for a website, thereby obviating the need for a user to type it into a web browser).

