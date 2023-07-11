Tuesday, July 11, 2023
SKU Khuzdar’s building completed with cost of Rs2.84b

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Building of Shaheed Skindar University Khuzdar was completed with huge amount of Rs 2.84 bil­lion in three years by efforts of former Chief Minister Balo­chistan Nawab Sanaullah Zeh­ri. According to press release, Vice Chancellor would be ap­pointed soon for the Univer­sity and processes of higher education to be launched for interest of students of Khuz­dar and the completion of university building would be brought in changing of education in Jhalwan area of Khuzdar. However, Ex, CM Balochistan, Chief of Jhalwan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri had laid foundation stone of the University in tenure of regime. The press release further said that the building of the varsity was made earth­quake proof which would be resolved the students of the remote areas of Khuz­dar while they had moved to other areas of country includ­ing Karachi and other areas in past for getting education. Public circles welcomed the education-friendly initiatives of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and termed the completion of the university as an important milestone.

