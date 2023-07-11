SSS holds Grand Realtors’ convention

LAHORE-Strategic Sales Partners (SSPs) of Eithad Town Etihad Marketing, Lion Group, Summit Estate & Builders, Taqmeel, Royal Estate, Ghamza Group, Ghumman Estate and Property Miles successfully hosted a remarkable Realtor’s Convention in Lahore. The event gathered influential sales partners of SSPs, along with potential individuals who could become the arm of Etihad Town and Strategic Sales Partners to effectively sell inventory. Raheel Munir and Sohail Munir, Directors of the Etihad Group, were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Shujaullah Khan, the CEO Etihad Real Estate, made significant announcements during the event, unveiling exclusive discounts, offers, and easy payment plans. He highlighted that the structure road known as Chenab Road has been approved by the LDA, and development has already begun.

The B2B-focused event aimed to strengthen the business network and foster collaborative growth between Etihad Town and its valued sales partners and dealers. Following the convention, attendees enjoyed a dinner and were treated to a mesmerizing Qawali night.

Shakil Sadiq, Executive Director, provided valuable insights into the Etihad Group and the development arm of Etihad Town, TAPL (Technical Associate Pakistan Pvt. Ltd), highlighting the remarkable achievements and milestones accomplished.

The convention also recognized the outstanding contributions of key individuals, with deserving participants and organizations receiving shields of appreciation, symbolizing their dedication and commitment towards the success of Etihad Town.