Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Suleman Shahbaz acquittal exposes oppositions’ fabricated cases: Murtaza Abbasi

Suleman Shahbaz acquittal exposes oppositions’ fabricated cases: Murtaza Abbasi
Agencies
July 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, stated on Monday that the acquittal of Sule­man Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minis­ter Shahbaz Sharif’s, in a money laun­dering case proved that all the cases fabricated by the opposition were nothing but a political vendetta. 

Some sections tried to dismantle the leadership and the party of Paki­stan Muslim League-N in the past, but all efforts went in vain as all the base­less cases designed to oust Nawaz Sharif from the political sphere of the country stood on lies, the minister said in a message issued by his office.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister of the country, has been subjected to an in­justice. It is imperative for the insti­tutions of justice to step forward and fulfil their role in ensuring justice for him,” the minister added.

All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: Wahab

He further stated that during the PTI regime, the PTI had filed numer­ous false cases against opposition members, while, in contrast, the PDM government refrained from filing any cases against the PTI in the name of political victimization.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023