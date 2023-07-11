Suleman Shahbaz acquittal exposes oppositions’ fabricated cases: Murtaza Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, stated on Monday that the acquittal of Sule­man Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minis­ter Shahbaz Sharif’s, in a money laun­dering case proved that all the cases fabricated by the opposition were nothing but a political vendetta.

Some sections tried to dismantle the leadership and the party of Paki­stan Muslim League-N in the past, but all efforts went in vain as all the base­less cases designed to oust Nawaz Sharif from the political sphere of the country stood on lies, the minister said in a message issued by his office.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister of the country, has been subjected to an in­justice. It is imperative for the insti­tutions of justice to step forward and fulfil their role in ensuring justice for him,” the minister added.

He further stated that during the PTI regime, the PTI had filed numer­ous false cases against opposition members, while, in contrast, the PDM government refrained from filing any cases against the PTI in the name of political victimization.