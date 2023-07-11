Tuesday, July 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three abducted dancer girls rescued in Kandhkot operation

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT-Three abducted dancer girls were rescued during police operation in Garhi Taighu area of Kandhkot on Monday. SSP Irfan Samu said that a gang brought the dancer girls from Karachi about one and half month ago in the name of performing during wedding but were kidnapped later. The SSP said that on a tip-off, operation was launched against the kidnappers after which they fled the scene leaving back the kidnapped girls.  The police said that the abducted dancers were in the custody of ‘Taighani Gang’ criminal gang. The area was cordoned off after the incident and search operation was launched but the abductees managed to flee.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023