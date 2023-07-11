Three abducted dancer girls rescued in Kandhkot operation

KANDHKOT-Three abducted dancer girls were rescued during police operation in Garhi Taighu area of Kandhkot on Monday. SSP Irfan Samu said that a gang brought the dancer girls from Karachi about one and half month ago in the name of performing during wedding but were kidnapped later. The SSP said that on a tip-off, operation was launched against the kidnappers after which they fled the scene leaving back the kidnapped girls. The police said that the abducted dancers were in the custody of ‘Taighani Gang’ criminal gang. The area was cordoned off after the incident and search operation was launched but the abductees managed to flee.