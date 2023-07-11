Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Two die as speeding car overturns in DHA

Agencies
July 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Two people, including a woman, were killed when a speeding car overturned in Karachi, police said on Monday.  According to details, a car overturned in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-8, resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to another. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Sheena and Ali Raza, while the injured is identified as Zohaib. The bodies and the injured were rushed to the hospital. On November 7, last year, five people, including three women and one child, were killed when a car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Karachi’s Super Highway. The accident took place in a private housing society at Karachi’s Super Highway, wherein five people, including three women and a child, were critically injured. Upon receiving the information, rescue officials and police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

